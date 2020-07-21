I suggest that the "adults" protesting against the health department, which is trying to do its job and are considering a proposed rule that would require mask-wearing in public places, should be more honest with their signage and protesting. Instead of writing and shouting, "My Body, My Choice" shouldn't they tell it like it really is: "Hurray for me, me, me and to hell with the rest of you!"
Let's at least be honest, kids!
Unlike Trump, if you can read, take a look at the column on the same page by Michelle Goldberg, "In some countries, normal life is back. Not here." Or consider the article on the July 14 opinion page by Dr. John Robbins, titled, "Working for collective good, we can make a difference."
