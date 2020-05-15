Consistent mask-wearing in the building trades and their suppliers will improve our county health outcomes and increase confidence in having work done.
Numerous reports of few masks in hardware and building supply stores shake this confidence and can adversely impact economic recovery, as does seeing work crews around town unmasked in close proximity.
Recent Chronicle photos online and in the physical paper showed a drywall crew having lunch sitting against a wall, elbow to elbow, and receiving takeout at close quarters from an unmasked, ungloved business owner. Observations of careless behavior deter people from going into building supply stores. Some national chains are requiring masks to enter. Some local businesses are following suit.
It would be good practice to inquire first about mask policy if you want to help expand it, to express concern to managers if it feels unsafe, and to take your business elsewhere. Many people may well put off a building project in their homes until community safety-awareness is more visible.
Vendors/suppliers/contractors would all benefit from being vigilant about requiring safe practices, for work crew health, consumer confidence, and in helping community health and resources.
