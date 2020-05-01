Saying thank you to our health care providers and first responders for their selfless attitude in risking their own lives during this pandemic can’t be done enough. First responders include so many industries, including law enforcement, paramedics, and grocery store employees, to school district staff. They all deserve our gratitude.
Our evening Bozeman Howl is a fun, daily way to recognize health care providers. I would like to give a shout out to school district staff in their creative efforts to ensure our kids are educated and have easy access to balanced meals at this time. Our local school districts throughout the county have shown us once again how they can step up to the plate quickly to support learning and meeting basic needs – providing healthy foods to kids in need.
Currently, grab-and-go meals are available to all children under 18 years old delivered to parents/caregivers through collaborative and creative efforts. On May 1, National School Lunch Hero Day, provides an opportunity to recognize school nutrition staff that work hard all year long, but especially now, in preparing and serving healthy breakfasts and lunches for kids. For some children, these meals provide a majority of their calories and are a source of critical nutrients for their growing bodies.
The meals can provide a sense of normalcy too for children as enjoying a school meal brings back good memories spent with their friends and important role models. Parents and families are supported as their schedules with work and home-schooling are full. Honoring school nutrition heroes can be as simple as a social media post, thank you note, or treating them to a meal from a local restaurant.
Cheers to school nutrition program heroes! Thank you for serving Montana families and being on the front lines of this pandemic.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.