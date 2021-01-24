The 29th of December 2020 I sat in a wheel chair in Bozeman Hospital ER while my wife checked me in. I was running a 102 degree fever, was unable to move due to complete exhaustion, had a continuous pain in my chest, and I couldn’t breathe. I was gasping, panicking, fighting for every bit of oxygen that I could forcibly inhale. In ER they clamped my head into a mask and force fed me oxygen. A COVID-19 proved negative, but a CAT scan indicated I had an overwhelming attack of pulmonary emboli mimicking COVID-19
I then thought of that mask. It was ugly and uncomfortable, but lifesaving. I thought of all those who die daily with that mask being their last memory. Then I thought of all those who won’t wear a simple cloth or paper mask because of real and imaginary reasons, I thought of the information that half of those who get COVID-19 get it from asymptomatic carriers.
I thought of a friend, who carefully followed the rules, but after being moved to an apartment by non-mask wearing movers, was dead from COVID-19 in three weeks. Though no legal case could be made the evidence points to one of them as the killer of my friend.
Is this what our state and our country have become? A society of careless, casual killers who condemn others to a painful and premature death, just because they will not wear a mask?
We hear about their rights painfully often, but never about their responsibilities. No matter what religious or non-religious background you may hold, what is your answer to the question that has echoed down the ages: “Am I my brother’s keeper?”
Answer yes and wear the mask.
