As a retired doctor I have volunteered to help at Deaconess Bozeman Health during the current health crises. I noticed that the hospital has to get me approved by their malpractice carrier in order to volunteer.
In view of the crises, as long as a health care worker has a medical or qualified license and is willing to volunteer his/her service at no charge, why can't a law be passed quickly to place these volunteers under Good Samaritan laws to insulate them from malpractice claims resulting from their voluntary services?
At the extreme, if gun manufacturers can be insulated from liability doesn't it make sense that health care workers, who volunteer their services during this crises or other public health crises, be allowed the same protection?
