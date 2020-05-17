While Montanans grapple with the coronavirus pandemic and the unprecedented changes it has required in our everyday lives, Mental Health America of Montana wants to remind everyone to be kind to themselves and each other.
The pandemic is increasing stress levels for everyone, from the mundane stress of having to cook dinner at home every night, to the profound stress of losing loved ones. People who were already struggling with mental health issues may find them exacerbated by this crisis, but these are difficult times for everyone as we all attempt to adjust to our new “normal.” MHA of Montana would like to encourage everyone to take advantage of support systems to manage these new stress levels.
For those struggling with mental health issues MHA, has several options. If you are experiencing a crisis you can text the Montana Crisis Text line by texting “MT” to 741-741. If you are not in crisis, but would like some support, the Montana Warmline offers trained responders at 877-688-3377. “Virtual” support groups have started, Wednesdays and Thursdays, as a new “chat” bubble on their website: montanawarmline.org. You can even sign up for the "virtual” support groups from there too.
Sometimes we need something more concrete to manage the stress in our lives, or for those diagnosed with a mental health or other illness we need to make sure we have continued access to prescribed medications. If you or someone you love is struggling to pay for their medicines, there is help available at www.MedicineAssistanceTool.org. Patients can answer a few simple questions and get matched with assistance programs that may help them cover the cost of prescription medicines.
We are all in this together, and we all need help sometimes. If you need help, we hope one of these resources will point you in the right direction.
