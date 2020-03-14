Please note: The virus of fear is more virulent than any bacteria. Please refrain from allowing it to infect your body or mind, as fear is the last frequency we want to cultivate at this time.
Rather foster Love, kindness, serenity, consideration, and generosity, and allow the energy of these qualities to flow through you and from you into the world.
All healing comes from within, and to quote myself, "The only true and lasting defense against the forces of destruction running rampant, is a critical mass of enlightened consciousness permeating our quantum reality."