Behold the mighty human, who claims his own god created him then gave him sole dominion over all creatures, plants and, one assumes, viruses.
So you tell me how our species has been brought to its knees by a microscopic invader we can't even see. Yet this tiny warlord, in his cunning strategy to infect the world, merely took advantage of the avenues of contagion we so conveniently provided. He boards planes without having to remove his shoes, wafts unseen through offices shops restaurants hospitals nursing homes, even, in a truly ironic twist, funeral parlors.
Following our own primal urges we have gone forth and multiplied to where seven billion of us now cram together on this wee stone hurtling through space -- overpopulation merely another means of contagion. We concoct poisonous chemicals to kill germs, insects, fungi bacteria and other humans. Yet we are incapable of defending ourselves against the tiniest of invaders.
We are further burdened by a temporary president who repeatedly claims we have this pesky virus under control, though he cannot seem to control his own hair. He goads his delusional acolytes to march in cities and storm state capitols wrapped in our flag and carrying deadly weapons, as if that magic cloth will protect them from foreign invaders whom they will then slay with their righteous arms. By such fairy tales have we come to believe that we are mightier than all we survey, all we created in our mission to shape the world to our selfish desires.
So march down those paved avenues of contagion, cower in your homes and churches. But realize that our true enemy is not some tiny virus that comes from somewhere outside of us.
