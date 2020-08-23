As a drafted infantryman in Vietnam in 1967, I was exposed to the travesty of human-caused impacts on birds by reading Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring.” After being severely wounded, with Rachel’s impetus, the VA helped me eventually receive advanced degrees in wildlife ecology.
Unfortunately, “….one of the penalties of an environmental education” (as Aldo Leopold wrote) I realized I was living “….alone in a world of wounds” – and not exclusively the military type. Fast-forward to spring-summer 2020 when wounds were never so prominent. During trips to my old haunts in western Montana, I was stunned, as were several of my colleagues, by the near total absence of common birds.
First noticed were meadowlarks that were nearly ubiquitous until a few years ago, then the decline in red-winged blackbirds, plus horned larks and other neotropical birds and raptors, especially an ominous, recent decline in golden eagles.
In fact, a biologist/ecologist on an extended float trip on the Lower Yellowstone River recently queried me, “Why no goldens?” I had to respond, “…..climate change, wind turbines, lead (from carcasses), no rabbits (leporid hemorrhagic disease), drought, subdivisions, shooting, electrocution, disturbance, rodenticides, corporate agriculture”, on and on…”– all cumulative from too many humans and not just affecting eagles. Three billion Continental birds lost since 1970.
Last winter the absence of cottontail rabbits (see above) also struck me. This spring, lack of ground squirrel “road pizza” that used to embellish our highways plus remote squirrel colony vacancies were quite evident. Also, despite extended travel at highway speed this summer, there was remarkable absence of insect density mashed on the windshield. Any guess what else may be affecting birds, directly or indirectly?
I suspect the planet is fighting back (COVID, SARS, Ebola, etc.) but “wounding” is nearing fatal and nobody but the “penalized” listen or seem to care.
