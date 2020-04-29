It may sound ridiculous in the midst of our worst health crisis in our lifetime to plan for our economic future. Planning now though is our most serious and important task if we expect a healthy economy once the health storm abates.
What seems clear is that the economy we knew isn’t going to return and very likely the government we knew, its tax structures and services won’t return either. Trying to compare the current situation to other serious events like the 9/11 attack or the 2008 economic recession is a false comparison and tools that worked to bring back an economic recovery then won’t work now.
Thinking about our local economy, is like thinking about a web that connects all of the various parts where we live. The health care providers are connected to construction workers and first responders who are connected to people selling groceries who are connected to teachers who are connected to bankers who are connected to people working in restaurants and on and on it goes. This incredible web provides us with goods and services and represents the structure and security to allow us to live here. The absence of one part – for example health care providers – would mean that the entire structure fails.
We are assured by the health care and public health leaders that there will not be an “end” to this pandemic, but it will be a rollercoaster of more or less new cases for perhaps a year or more. Business leaders will be obliged to operate in very different ways. While some politicians want to “flip a switch,” most people are sufficiently scared to avoid congregating without some assurance from the public health leaders. This then obliges businesses and service providers to change their business models to fit reality.
Thinking about our state and local government (let’s put the broken federal government aside for now) we recognize that our tax structure is decades behind the economy we had until a few months ago and is now a universe behind where we’re headed economically. Every state and local government is in a severe bind with soaring unemployment and plunging tax revenues. The two Montana legislative committees examining our future tax structure were formed before the bottom dropped out and now will surely have to start over. At least we have a mechanism to start planning.
This then leads to planning to decide what services we expect state and local government to provide. No one expected the state to find or provide ventilators and face masks. No one expected schools to be shuttered and the already stretched public health and mental health services to be dependent on federal bailout funds. No one imagined food banks and homeless shelters to be so far beyond capacity. The plans to address these challenges and too many more to list need to be developed now.
The planning for these three parts – local economy, government structure and government services – will need leadership and focus. The standard political ideology just doesn’t work in this never seen time. Trying to avoid the very hard planning needed will leave us in a worse economic place than we’re now in. Balancing the competing and conflicting interests of protecting public health and restoring the economy will require smart, strong leaders at all levels of government. As we’ve seen in Congress, the political parties don’t count for much these days in the face of crisis – it takes everyone to step up.
As the old saying goes: “When you’re surrounded, you can fight in any direction.”
Joe McCarty lives in Bozeman and serves on the board of Headwaters Economics and the Montana Conservation Corps.