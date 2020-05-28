Blind as a bat. But not alone. Far from it. While Chris Young may think letters written against the encroachment of communism/socialism, and the debasement of the Constitution by Democrat leftists are “good for a laugh” (May 6), there’s nothing funny about losing your freedom. Unless you fall into that category of dupes who enjoy the bliss of ignorance. Those who welcome Democrat control-freaks regulating every aspect of our lives.
It takes a lot of money for those (and their puppets) who would control our lives, to get elected and maintain or expand their power. We’re witnessing it again with outside money pouring into Montana to get Chuck Schumer elected to replace Sen. Steve Daines. If you thought you were voting for Steve Bullock in November, you’re mistaken. The Democrat overlords have a leash ready and waiting for Bullock if Montanans are so blind to not see the handwriting on the wall.
The Democrat Party is no longer the so-called “party of the people.” It’s the party of those who call themselves “progressives.” Those who look down their noses on the people as being too stupid to know what is good for them. A person like Chuck Schumer. A person like Nancy Pelosi. But not a person like Donald Trump. It’s why millions of Americans who unashamedly love their country have, and will once again, vote for Trump. And it continues to drive Democrats insane because in fact, they, are too stupid and willfully blind to not see what he stands for.
The Democrat Party is no longer pro-American. It is, “We are the world.” It’s why they enable open borders, lawless immigration, and sanctuary cities. And at the federal, state, and local levels, they demand Montanans and every American pay for it.
America’s greatest adversary? The Democrat Party.
