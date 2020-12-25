A few nights ago at about 8:30 p.m., I was shopping at Rosauers. When I was checking out a young man behind me in line wearing a t-shirt that said “Cut Throat Rugby” said he was going to pay for my purchases. I said he didn’t need to do that. In so many words he said he wanted to. He didn’t know what my total charges were going to be. They ended up being $26.
I was so overwhelmed by his generosity that I didn’t ask him his name.
Now I need to pay it forward. The Christmas spirit is alive and well in Bozeman!
