I have a suggestion for those who govern Gallatin County: issue small cards to the approximate 115,000 of us who live here. They will hold our addresses and a place for us to sign our names after we’ve checked one of two boxes.
One box will state that the cardholder wears a mask. The other will state that the cardholder doesn’t. When covid strikes, the individual presents the card at Bozeman Deaconess door. Those who have masked will be admitted; those who feel their rights have been imposed upon by a 4-by-6 piece of cloth will be denied entrance.
Start by issuing cards to the protesters at Matt Kelley’s home.
