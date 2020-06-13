Pride in the community was evident Friday, June 5, when 20 people spent the morning picking up trash on a two mile stretch of Highway 191. If you drove through that stretch on Friday morning you may have seen the sign, “HONK if you love the Gallatin River.” During this time when we are dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures and unthinkable racial injustice, seeing community organizations partner to keep our valley clean is refreshing
Project Wet Foundation and Comfort Systems of Montana, both based in Bozeman, joined forces to collect bags of road debris to clean up a section of Highway 191 and more importantly keep hundreds of pieces of plastic, styrofoam, beer cans, metal, cigarette butts and paper from ultimately ending up in the Gallatin River.
Thank you to both organizations, their employees and friends for doing their part to keep Montana a beautiful place to live.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.