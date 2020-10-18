An open letter of thanks to those who work to serve us, the people, of Bozeman, Gallatin County and Montana.
Namely, I thank Gov. Bullock for making the hard but prudent decisions to limit the spread of COVID-19. I feel safer and happier when I see people masking up inside public spaces.
I applaud Matt Kelley, his Gallatin City-County Health Department team, and the board for motivating us to do our part to keep ourselves, loved ones and strangers as safe as possible in the face of this invisible yet palpable COVID-19 threat.
I empathize with and admire Superintendent Connors and the Bozeman Public School Board. I agree with some of you and am grateful for all of you who have spent so much time to make hard decisions affecting our children, our educators and the community at large.
To the creators and teachers of Bozeman Online School (BOS), otherwise known as the 100% Remote Option, bravo for your bravery and stamina for trying to make it feel like a classroom through the screen! It’s only been two weeks and we’re finding our groove. (And to our fellow committed pod families, you are a great source of compassion, creativity, love, strength and sanity.)
I’m appreciative of the Bozeman Daily Chronicle for your level-headed approach to writing editorials about the pandemic and our role in dealing with it.
Finally, I am grateful for businesses that follow through on the mask mandate and don't cower behind the notion that it’s not their job to challenge the naysayers who make excuses for not complying. Your culture of inclusion and care for the community is a light that shines brightly during this health crisis.
Thanks to all of you!
