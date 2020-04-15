During these trying times I want to give a shout out to some people who normally are not thought of.
We all should support and acknowledge those first responders who are on the "front lines" trying to protect us and serve us. Thank you!
I personally appreciate the farmers and ranchers who feed us as well as the people who work in the grocery stores and pharmacies that provide us with essentials during crisis. Clerks, stockers and vendors who continue their work to keep us supplied during this crisis deserve our thanks and admiration also.
But sometimes it seems that the most important and first "link" in the supply chain for all of this are simply taken for granted. I am talking about the men and women of our trucking/delivery system. The USA 100% depends on truckers for all of our needs. America and the world in general relies on wheels - truck wheels - to get all needed supplies to the end user (us).
Truckers are most often taken for granted and even cussed at for "hogging the road."
Without the truckers no one would even have the needed supplies for everyday living much less the emergency supplies needed by doctors, nurses and hospitals.
So, continue to thank and support all of our first responders but don't forget the farmers, ranchers, grocery/pharmacy workers, plumbers, appliance repair workers, electrical emergency workers and others who keep things running.
But there needs to be a special shout out to the first and strongest link in the chain, those that deliver all of life's necessities to us all.
To those I say "keep the dirty side down and the shiny side up" and thank you for keeping America strong. Big wheels keep on turnin'.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.