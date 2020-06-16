You may have noticed that a lot of trash has been picked up this spring in the city, surrounding communities, county roads, the interstate towards Belgrade and, hopefully, beyond. Thanks to organizations and individuals who have spent hundreds of hours trying to make our scenic valley a place to be proud of.
BWAGS and Great Old Broads for Wilderness are the organizations I helped with on several occasions. The city and MDOT are helpful in making sure we have bags, advise us as to what areas need work, and make sure the bags are picked up promptly.
I have a favor to ask you regarding keeping the city, county roads and interstate trash free. We know the messiest part of the interstate is from Bozeman to the Logan Landfill. If you are hauling loads to the landfill, please secure your load properly so that nothing flies out. You may have to bag the little pieces. As for businesses and residential folks, please corral as much as you can in bags so the little pieces don’t fly out of the garbage trucks. You, too, can be part of the solution in volunteering to help clean up trash – anywhere, anytime. Treasures await!
