Bravo, courthouse election office! My experience verifying my signature and dropping off my ballot was stellar!
Masks, covid-spaced lines, friendly poll collectors and office personnel made my voting experience extremely positive! Thank you!
However, a fellow voter in line, who was wearing his required mask below his nose, pointed to the green Xs for spacing on the floor and then at his mask and said to me, "These are crap!" He complained that "there is no evidence" masks help prevent the spread of covid! Astonished, I turned around and asked him to pull up his mask over his nose to which he whined, "It's hard to breathe."
Really? I said, yes it's a bit harder to breathe with a mask worn correctly. Then I told him he was being selfish to consider only his comfort during this pandemic! He was an older adult choosing to play Russian roulette with not only his life but with all of our lives! Grow up, people. The time to act out your teenage "rage against the man" is long past and you look more than foolish doing so. No wonder Bozeman's covid numbers are rising.
