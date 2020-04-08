Thank you, Bozeman Daily Chronicle, for keeping on keeping on. There is great comfort in the daily routine of reading the paper over morning coffee, great benefit in having a fine source for local news, national news, good advice about the pandemic, warm, enriching stories about how Americans are coping with perhaps the most phenomenal event of their lifetimes, ads taht show us that puppies are still available, and puzzles to keep us sharp. You are running lean, but hey, you are running. How good for us.
And you still publish letters from your readers, from hard-to-follow, volcanic screeds (from others) to tightly reasoned, thoughtful pieces, which put the logic and intellect of Plato and John Locke to shame (like from me!). That’s a joke, perhaps.
You are providing a great public benefit. Thanks again.
