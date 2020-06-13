This is an overdue letter thanking the first responders who came to my home at 2:30 in the morning on May 12 to assist when my husband became ill. He had recently had major back surgery and the EMTs and firefighters were careful to allow me to help in getting his back brace on correctly before cautiously taking him down the stairs to the waiting ambulance.
Their equal portions of competence and compassion were reassuring during a terrifying time for us. They asked questions and listened carefully to my answers and made me feel like I was sending my husband off with well-trained, empathetic professionals.
Of course with coronavirus restrictions in place at the hospital, I couldn’t go with my husband, but before he left the EMT suggested I send along my husband’s cell phone and he took down my number so that the ER staff could contact me. That phone was our lifeline for communication for the rest of the week.
Public servants are vital to a happy, healthy community. The men and women of Hyalite Fire Department and its emergency services are among the best. Thank you for being there when we needed you and thank for being so good at what you do.
