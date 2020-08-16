A sincere thanks to our community for the unyielding support of our local law enforcement! Six members of my family have served in law enforcement (four currently), including three generations of female officers, in two states. Three generations of experiences have enlightened me to a world about which I knew little.
Their collective experiences include: comforting young family members after a parents suicide, being trapped under a vehicle by gunfire necessitating a rescue by a Bearcat armored vehicle, being hit by a drunk driver in front of Bozeman High at 2 a.m., responding to accident victims and fires, rescuing victims of domestic violence, responding to a school shooting, keeping drunk drivers from killing, stopping identity theft, solving break-ins, and taking homeless individuals to lunch, among hundreds of other heartwarming and heroic stories. I've been to three funerals of their friends killed on duty and its gut wrenching. They lost another officer friend to suicide.
Our local officers are role models to my kids, visited our Scout troop, donated their time to underprivileged kids (shop with a cop program), and donated to help fellow officers in need.
Officers do a difficult job for little pay. Many don't live in Bozeman because of cost. They are hard at work at 2 a.m. while we sleep soundly knowing they are on duty.
An appreciative shout out to the many hundreds of businesses and individuals that have donated financially to support BPD, dropped off meals, left gift cards and thank you cards, catered food, stopped by to offer thanks, and sent amazing letters to the leadership. The "Support the Blue" rally left no doubt we appreciate and honor our officers. Bozeman is truly incredible! Thanks so much for supporting my family in blue and all of Bozeman's officers!
