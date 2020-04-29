We all owe thanks to Gov. Steve Bullock for following the science-indicated provisions for keeping COVID-19 from devastating Montana. This is even more so, as he cautiously plans for a staged reopening of our economy. Hopefully a good number of Trump supporters in our state will understand the folly of our President's apparent and erratic magical thinking regarding the coronavirus. The best probable future for continued control of this virus in Montana is the election of Mike Cooney to the governorship.
The Idea of President Trump's sycophants becoming governor (i.e. Gianforte) or continuing to promote his dystopian ideas (i.e. junior Sen. Daines) is asking for further destructive inequality in our country. Disparity, whether racial, economic, urban/rural, or societal, cannot continue (let alone at the level of growth for the past 40+ years) without the U.S. of America descending into an extreme autocracy.
