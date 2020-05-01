With our current access to health care more ambiguous than usual, I’m glad we have a leader like Sen. Tester, who really works to help us. I’ve advocated for protecting Social Security in the past and I am now pushing for greater support for a different lifeline for our seniors and citizens with disabilities – Medicare Advantage.
As a medically fragile patient myself, the risks of COVID-19 contraction weigh especially heavy on my mind. Medicare Advantage has been vital in allowing my family and I to remain out of harm’s way. They offer enhanced virtual health services and prescription-to-home delivery. My family and I have been in full quarantine for over a month. We don’t even go out for groceries. Two-thirds of my family is high-risk with pre-existing conditions and autoimmune disorders, meaning that none of us can risk exposure to this disease.
Thankfully, even during normal circumstances, Medicare Advantage has created a health care plan that is easy to deal with and a lifeline for my family and I. Being able to spread out medical costs and cap out-of-pocket expenses has allowed me to get health care I need.
I want to thank Sen. Tester because I know he cares deeply about the lives and health of Montanans and I know that he will continue to support the policies that actually help us, including Medicare Advantage.
