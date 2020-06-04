I'm writing in response to the Friday, May 29 Chronicle front page that showed photos of community members with signs reading "freedom not fear" and "America come out." The article appearing with these photos shared that there were protesters and angry public comment to Gallatin County health officials from people protesting restrictions related to the COVID-19 virus.
I'm writing to express appreciation to our public health officials who acted quickly with restrictions to keep our community healthier and our health care workers safer. The issue of restrictions is broader than the choice between "freedom" and "fear." It took me less than one minute to make a face mask out of a bandana and two rubber bands. It takes me two seconds to put it on before I go into a grocery store or other public place.
If these actions lead to elders or those who have compromised immune systems or other community members not contracting the virus, it seems a very small taking away of my rights.
