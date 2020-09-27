In these divisive times, I’m writing a love letter to the citizens of Bozeman and Gallatin Valley. My skittish Bichon went missing for nice long, agonizing days. The level of overwhelming support, caring and downright hard work by so many people returned him to me.
No one asked if someone else was this or that, for/against this or that or whatever. It was an outpouring of our true natures here in the Gallatin Valley. Bless everyone and the wonderful community of Bozeman and the greater Gallatin Valley!
