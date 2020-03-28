We simply want to thank all the wonderful, giving, working people during this coronavirus outbreak. The hard-working grocery cashiers, baggers, deli help and shelf stockers. They put up with throngs of stressed out people every day. Thank you!
The protective service folks – police, sheriff, fire and medical responders. Thank you! The postal crews, pharmacy workers. Thank you! All the volunteers at the Food Bank and other services for people in need. Thank you! All the nurses, doctors and medical personal, working daily with at risk patients. Thank you!
Meals on wheels volunteers and those working with the elderly. Thank you! Janitors and workers scrubbing down school facilities, garbage collectors. Thank you! More volunteers working to feed lunches to school kids. Thank you! To those of you we may have left out. Thank you! To all of you fabulous people working to help others during this difficult time. Thank you all!