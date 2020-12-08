How would you feel if someone showed up at your place of work and loudly and publicly criticized your performance? Someone who had never worked in your field, had never been trained in your practices, had never studied your trade, had never used your tools? Someone who called you names, accused you of shoddy work and claimed to know better than you despite having no experience, authority or expertise?
Thank you, Matt Kelley, for your dedication to our community. Thank you for persevering through sheer exhaustion and unwarranted personal attacks. Thank you for standing up for our first responders, our health care workers, our essential employees and those on the front lines. Thank you for protecting our most vulnerable citizens. Thank you for using your training and skills to look out for everyone in this community, even those who would bully and intimidate you and your family. Our city and county are incredibly lucky that you are willing to share your knowledge and expertise to keep us healthy and safe. We are grateful.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.