As we move to open the economy in Montana, we are hopeful, and we are concerned. Our state and local leadership has been excellent. Local businesses are going the extra mile. Other states are not.
Scientist are warning about the risk of opening our economy too quickly. The Federal Reserve wants to avoid a deep recession through more government action to help the economy not reckless reopening. COVID-19 is here for the next several years. We need to learn to live with it. Scientists tell us testing critical.
We need to open Montana’s economy. President Trump says states make the decisions. Out-of-state visitors spend $3.7B in Montana. We want visitors.
Visitor testing can provide a path to first defense and pathway to statewide testing. Gov. Bullock is doing a good job listening to scientists and Montanans. Visitors could upend our progress. The risk outsiders spreading the virus to Montanans is real.
Every visitor should be required to have a current negative test for COVID-19. It should be a cost of a trip to Montana. Businesses could then maintain a rolling 14-day log of visitor.
The risk of the virus posed by people coming into the state is only going to increase. Too many other state policy makers are ignoring science. If other states want to “eat cake” rather than protect their citizens, let them! The president gave Montana the power to do what it thinks is right. The needed national policy does not exist. Testing could become a positive reason to visit. Extending it to MSU could make the university a safe place for students. Those coming from areas ignoring science should not be allowed to undue all our good work.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.