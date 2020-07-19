We don’t want to change our lives, but we must. While I’m grateful that the Montana University System will requiring masks for all students and employees, that doesn’t go far enough. Testing.
Other universities are planning to open, but have more aggressive safety plans. This includes Purdue University. It is worth reading the full statement of President Mitchell Daniels, Jr., on how to reopen, which includes the following statement: “pre-testing of students and staff before arrival in August, for both infection and post-infection immunity through antibodies. It will include a robust testing system during the school year, using Purdue’s own BSL-2 level laboratory for fast results”.
MSU could do that. They have outstanding scientists, a nursing program, the WWAMI medical program, as well as thousands of students returning in one month. They live among us, not isolated on campus. Students want to learn in lectures, labs and studios, and also have fun. Rephrasing Purdue’s imperative: “Protect myself. Protect others.” Protect MSU. Protect Bozeman. Protect Montana. Let’s not allow the virus to steal our lives.
