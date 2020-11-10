I was born and raised in Bozeman. This has always been a source of pride for me. How could it not? Bozeman is just short of a utopian society: small, neighbor helping neighbor, respect for everyone. In the recent weeks, my Bozeman pride has diminished.
It has been taken over by the sense of fear and frustration I feel in many things, but somewhat urgently, at the BSD7 school district. In my career as a student in this district, I have never seen such a disregard for teachers. With the COVID-19 pandemic, so many of them have resorted to begging the BSD7 administration not to return to a full-time classroom. In a manner keeping with the times, those in power have ignored the pleas. Teachers are not asking for better pay, better hours, more funding, and nothing that could be twisted into the mirage of selfishness.
Teachers are requesting that their constitutional right to safety be upheld. This is a matter of safety not only for teachers, but for their families, friends, community, and (as is always first and foremost in a teachers mind) their students. I write this not as an adolescent with a self-righteous hatred of any institution, but as a student who doesn't want to have to risk my life for an education.
