The Trump administration has definitely succeeded in slowing down the mail. I recently sent a letter to someone in Denver. It took 10 days to be delivered instead of the usual two to three.
And this is before the upcoming glut of voting mail. The lesson here is clear: If you want your vote to be counted, fill out the ballot the day you get it, being careful to follow the instructions very carefully, and mail it immediately. Better yet, put it in one of the drop off boxes (not the blue postal boxes) that are set up specifically for mail-in ballots.
This is the most important election in our lives. Please make sure your vote is counted.
