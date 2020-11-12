I am a high schooler in Bozeman writing to emphasize the importance of self-care after the election. This election year has taken a tole on all of us, including young people unable to vote. As a young person who has been involved in encouraging people to vote, but still being unable to make definite change, it can be draining. I would like to reinstate the positive influence of checking in on your loved ones and most importantly, yourself.
There are many ways to make sure that you are taking care of yourself and cleansing after the social unrest of our recent election. First of all, getting outside and connecting with nature is a great way to reconnect with yourself. Along with that, being around people that make you feel good (while keeping safety in mind) can greatly impact your mental health and recharging. It is also important to take time for yourself. Finding simple things that bring you joy throughout your day, such as making yourself a cup of coffee, or lighting a candle as you do work. These things and center you and make your entire day better.
So please, reach out to those you love, take care of yourself after this election.
