There are occasions when one can be thankful for simple, unexpected gifts. The June 18 Supreme Court decision to block the Trump administration's attempt to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, is one such instance.
The president has railed against the DACA program since starting his candidacy in 2015, saying, “I will immediately terminate President Obama’s illegal executive order on immigration, immediately;” and did so by issuing his own order in September 2017. It was this action that consequently led to the Supreme Court decision. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice Roberts stated that while the president did, indeed, have the authority to do this, his administration’s execution of the order was flawed to the point of failure. It was not done in conformance with the Administrative Procedures Act (1946), lacked any reasoned explanation for the action, and was done capriciously and arbitrarily (Roberts’ words, not this author’s). Perhaps most importantly, again thankfully, Trump’s order was without consequence or effectiveness.
This outcome is temporary, yes, but a welcome relief for the many Dreamers. Most other Trump administration failures, however, are not as sanguine, with the federal government’s COVID-19 response a sad and deadly example; but the DACA decision is at least one more-cheerful note, a simple, unexpected gift.
