To all businesses in Gallatin County: I understand the economic toll this COVID pandemic has taken on everyone and how everyone is eager to get back to normal. Unfortunately, that seems to be a long way off. In the meantime, we are all going to have to do our part to help our community weather this crisis.
All you business owners want my business and the business of every other resident (and tourist) who is in Gallatin County. And I would love to give you my business. But I will not risk my life or the lives of my loved ones because you choose to put profits over my health and the health of the community (and potentially your workers).
So, if I can find a business that enforces face covering and social distancing policies, they will get my business over a business that does not. And, if I can’t find a local business to get what I need without subjecting myself to unnecessary risk, I will simply shop online.
I would really prefer to support the local businesses in my community. But the businesses in this community have a responsibility to support the population as well. So, the bottom line is: If it’s very apparent and visible that your business cares, not only about my money, but also about my health, then I will reciprocate that care and patronize your business. If it’s obvious that you only want my money, I will shop elsewhere. Keeping the community safe is a two-way street.
