I’ve known Ed Stafman for many years and enthusiastically support him to serve us in the Montana Legislature from House District 62. Ed is one of the most experienced, educated and community-oriented individuals I’ve had the pleasure of working with in the last decade. We both agree that as a community, we want tax relief for our hard-working citizens, renewable energy, preservation of our public lands, and equal treatment of women and minorities.
My favorite conversation with Ed concerned two policy issues where we will simply disagreed. Ed thinks with an open mind even on issues where we disagree. He tried to understand my perspective, and sought compromise wherever possible. I am pleased that he and I can have polite, professional and candid conversations that many are incapable of having in our current political climate.
Ed isn’t your typical public servant. He’s practiced law for 25 years, served as Bozeman’s rabbi for 10, and remembers before law school when he worked as a waiter and computer programmer. I don’t endorse many candidates; only those who will make the best decision for their community, not their career. Support Ed Stafman in his bid to serve us in Montana’s House District 62.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.