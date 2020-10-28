As a longtime downtown business owner, I strongly support Chris Pope as our next state senator for district 31. Chris understands small business and the unique challenges of our growing town. I know that he will bring to Helena the same thoughtful leadership that he demonstrated as a Main Street business owner in helping to make our downtown the vibrant place that we enjoy today.
Chris is a hard-working person of integrity with great compassion and commitment for our community. During his two terms in our state Legislature, he voted to expand Medicaid for our neighbors in need and extend public education for students with special needs. Chris's passion for giving back has placed him on the board of numerous local nonprofits, including Bozeman's beloved Eagle Mount. His open heart and mind are why I stepped up to be the treasurer for his campaign, and I hope you will join me in voting for Chris in this election.
