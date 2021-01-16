Sen. Daines and Rep. Rosendale: Please don’t confuse your behavior this week with either rationality or bravery.
Eyes wide open, you could not resist jumping on Hawley’s meritless attack on the election results. Eyes wide open, you joined the attack knowing Trump has been unable to produce any evidence of fraud sufficient to change the fact that Biden won the Electoral College and the popular vote. Eyes wide open, you got to be on the receiving end of a murderous mob.
Your conduct subjected our country to nearly the same fate. Your support of this lunacy put you and our cherished republic in danger’s path. Shame on both of you.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.