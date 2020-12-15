So the cancel culture is at it again. This time a reader suggested changing the name from Christmas Stroll to “Holiday Stroll” in the name of “inclusion.” Let’s call it what it really is: “exclusion” of the name of Christ in Christmas.
True inclusion is celebrating those of different faiths, not erasing them because they don’t fit your world view. Christmas Stroll has been welcomed for 40 years in Bozeman, and is a cherished tradition. It has hosted people from every walk of life, including atheists. If the name offends you, I would suggest you take a “holiday stroll.”
