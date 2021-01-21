If people are serious about unity, then both Democrats and Republicans need to stop the rhetoric.
You can blame one person all you want but the reality is all the unnecessary nonsense needs to stop. Democrats are sheep, Republicans need to be reprogrammed. If someone makes a decision you disagree with, they should resign, or steps are taken to fire and ruin them. Does anyone ask themselves what If that happened to me, how would I feel anymore? The fact is that we the people can have control over what is going on. When was the last time you talked with someone different than you? When was the last time you got involved in your community or emailed your elected government?
As someone who has spent time overseas, we do live in the best country and the best state. But in order to make it work we must compromise, there MUST be bipartisan support in our government in order for it to work. Yes, we all think that what we believe is the most important thing, but calling people names is not going to bring them to your side.
I remember a day when we had discussions and, in the end, agreed to disagree. An opinion isn’t necessarily an action. I can say all day long that I don’t want Town and Country to have a self-checkout, but I have no power to make that happen either way.
People, save yourself anger, anxiety and heartache and start worrying about what you can control. We need to be kind and understanding and stop name calling, gas lighting, and rhetoric and read history. We can make this country a place that works for everyone. God Bless America!
