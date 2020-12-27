Mr. Gianforte,
You signed onto the amicus brief to the Supreme Court, trying to throw out millions of votes in states that didn’t go for Trump in an effort wreck our democracy.
I have to ask how you thought it would benefit you? Your party tried to overturn the will of the American people to keep an aspiring autocrat in office. You must be aware that all the state AG’s, both Dem and GOP, certified their election results and found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Trump’s lapdog AG even put out a statement saying that there was no evidence of voter irregularity that would affect the outcome of the election.
Your, and your party’s refusal to acknowledge that Biden/Harris won the election, and your continued belief in a stolen election is doing nothing but undermine the bedrock principles of our election system that has served our country well for over 200 years.
It is dangerous. Do you not see that? Why can you not accept the fact that Trump is just a vile man that the majority of Americans do not want in the White House. He lost the popular vote by almost 3 million votes last time, but due to the vagaries of the Electoral College, he was able to take the presidency. By the way, do remember how graciously Mrs. Clinton conceded the day after the election? This time he lost by 7 million votes and he still won’t concede.
Continuing to undermine our electoral process and stoke dangerous conspiracy theories will do nothing but further divide an already fractured country. You have only debased yourself in the eyes of a lot of your constituents through this action. Why? Please stop it. It is embarrassing.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.