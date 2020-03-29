Having worked in the medical industry for over 26 years, I understand how important it is to know how to prevent others from infections. The physicians I worked alongside prepared themselves for surgery by washing their hands, cloaking themselves in medical gowns, wearing gloves and face protection.
As I write this from the isolation of my home in Montana, our daily COVID-19 cases continue to grow as I listen to another flight take off from my local airport. Just yesterday three people were diagnosed after returning to Montana from international travel, and four more were diagnosed today.
If you look on an airline website, they tout how hard they are working to disinfect planes, bathrooms, ticket counters, etc. This does nothing if the person you are sitting next to on the plane is 12 inches away.
I find it ironic that I cannot go into my local McDonald’s to get a hamburger, however, I can board a plane to Seattle, Chicago or Dallas.
I feel for the pilots and flight attendants who remain on the front lines of this virus. They are truly brave and it is sad that the U.S. airlines put profits over their employee’s safety.
How can we all do our part? Stay out of airports and airplanes. The sooner we stop shuttling infected people across state lines, the sooner we can decrease the spread of disease. Remember: “staying home saves lives.”