I am writing this letter on the COVID-19 crisis. My sister is a nurse (who I will add is generally a Republican voter) and volunteered to go to New York City to help. She was assigned to a hospital in Brooklyn.
I spoke to her today and what she said deeply disturbed me. I would like to share it so that hopefully we can save lives here. "It's so much worse than you can possibly imagine. Don't leave your house. What's here is coming everywhere. People in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s are dying. Many of renal failure because we don't understand how this disease works. People older than 60 are often dead before we can even intubate them. The hospitals are out of hand sanitizer. They are literally stacking the bodies in closets. We are out of body bags."
