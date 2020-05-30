America had the greatest economy ever seen in the free world. Politicians let the medical community shut the whole thing down. Deaths were increasing but mostly in the over-60 populations and individuals with serious immune problems. Young workers had a very low risk, but with businesses closed, they lost their jobs and financial freedom forever. Grocery stores that remained open through all this, have had very few cases of the virus that supposedly put millions of employees in harm’s way.
Supplied with this information states are still opening up way too slow. Why is it most of the Republican run states are opening more quickly, but the Democratic run states are dragging their feet? It is political!
The Democrats, as the old saying goes, “Never let a good crisis go to waste – prolong it” at the expense of our economy. Remember this in November when you are broke and swallowing your pride living on welfare and food stamps when a year ago had a good job or owned a business that is now history.
