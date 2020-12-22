The Montana legislative majority may be drunk on power, but drunkenness has never excused manslaughter.
The above statement is not hyperbole. The majority leadership appears to be willing to use a killing virus, heading into its final staggering death tolls, to disenfranchise substantial blocks of Montanans by forcing elected legislators to face infection, and very real loss of life, or stay home.
The majority voted down three distinct options by which the House and Senate may achieve the business of the people of the state of Montana, safely and uniformly. Instead they chose to form a covid panel, with zero substantive experience, to address problems as they come up. Address covid as it occurs? How? Who thinks a committee can handle covid, and who is responsible to families when it fails?
The majority has not one compelling reason to deny safety protocols. Their choice flies in the face of clear and present danger to legislators and their families, staff and their families, citizen participants and their families, first responders, their families and the entire Helena community. The majority’s behavior is deplorable and spectacularly dangerous to public safety.
My husband represents Senate District 32. In the minority he is still thoroughly effective working across the range of states’ issues with calm, reasoned inclusivity. He will attend the session to speak for his constituents’ rights and needs whether or not the majority gives him a safe environment in which to do so. He has a duty to perform for his voters and it is essential. He should not have to risk his life to do so.
The majority’s choice is black and white. Step up or stay home yourselves. Many legislators are ready to do what their job demands, wearing masks. If you can’t you are not leaders, you're followers.
