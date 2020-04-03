I'm writing to report my frustration with the state of Montana's unemployment insurance system.
I live in Bozeman, where I work as a freelance cameraman and photographer, specializing in documentary TV and outdoor filmmaking. I have worked with well-known local production companies in Missoula and Bozeman.
I also work as a backcountry ski guide in the winter. Both of these occupations are entirely on hold due to COVID-19.
Today, March 30, I tried to check my unemployment claim and I simply can't see the status. I can't view or change any user information on the state's website.
The state's unemployment system appears to be so overwhelmed with traffic that I cannot use the site properly. What's worse is the phone number for the state unemployment office appears to be disconnected or entirely swamped with calls.
How are citizens supposed to try and plan for the next month of quarantine with no work if we can't even utilize the basic unemployment resources for the state of Montana?
It's an epic failure, and the state needs to be held accountable for this.
