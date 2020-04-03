It is absolutely critical that Gov. Bullock immediately waive rent, mortgage and utility payments for anyone economically impacted by COVID-19.
I am a renter with a stable income and am not worried about getting paid this month or in the coming months. However, I have friends all across Montana who work at restaurants and bars that have closed, who were expecting summer work in industries that will likely be shut down, plus others in retail, education, and a hundred other fields that are being impacted by this crisis.
I am unwilling to watch my neighbors be kicked out of their homes because of unavoidable changes to their income.
I encourage all of our elected officials and each of us to commit to contacting the governor’s office each day this week to ensure this critical stop-gap measure is taken as soon as possible. We’re all doing a lot to make sure that we stop the spread of this virus. If our friends and neighbors are homeless, the impacts of this pandemic will become immeasurably greater. We must act now.
