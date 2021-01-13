The State of the Union Address is my favorite political spectacle. I count the days, knowing how entertaining it will be.
As the sitting president exaggerates his achievements, the camera pans across his tribe on one side of the chamber, where the fawning audience leaps to its feet and applauds almost in unison. Then the camera pans across the aisle to show the enemy sitting on their hands and looking straight ahead, glumly.
The visual imaging of the event is richly symbolic. While the US is politically divided like never before, we can turn on our TV and see also a perfectly divided Congress. Villains packed together on one side of the aisle get booed and hissed at by the warriors on the other side.
(In the months following this event, during the never-ending campaign season, each warrior-candidate competes with the others to convince voters that she is the one who once made it safely across the aisle. Some constituents react to this claim by shaking their fists in anger, while others are awestruck.)
Imagine if there were no aisle and the tribes were forced to mixed together. The president’s flock may not be as comfortable sneering at and mocking the losers on the other side. What would become of the hilarious stand-up-then-sit-down routine? It would be totally out of sync and would no longer pack its nasty punch.
Worst of all, two warring tribesmen forced to sit next to each other might stand up and applaud at the same time, which could lead to clashes within a tribe, and may lead to a breakdown of the tribe itself.
This event is your chance to see how amazing and amusing our country truly is, and, more importantly, to memorize the faces of your tribe members, so you never say something good about the enemy.
