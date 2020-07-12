The evidence is plentiful: Wearing a well-fitting face mask reduces the spread of COVID-19.
The WHO and CDC continue to encourage mask-wearing when physical distancing cannot be maintained. Gov. Bullock and our local health department have echoed this advice frequently to educate the public about the importance of this measure. These efforts are to encourage well-informed public buy-in, in hopes that we will collectively act to flatten the resumption of an ever-growing curve. And yet, there remain folks in our community who refuse to take the self-imposed step of diligent mask-wearing, prioritizing their own “personal liberties” over the well-being of others.
I congratulate the governor’s and health department’s commitment to trying this approach since June 1. I wish it would have worked to empower us as a community to act through personal choice rather than through a state or local government mandate. But it hasn’t. Since moving Montana to phase two of re-opening, local and statewide cases and the percentage of positive tests have significantly increased.
To those who refuse to wear a mask in public, I ask this: Would you rather wear a mask or see our economy continue to struggle? Or have students resume remote learning in the fall? Or see bars and restaurants closed again? Or experience the reinstatement of a stay-at-home order?
To me, the choice is clear: If all members of our community won’t choose to help flatten the curve, then state or local authorities need to establish mandates that will. And if you refuse to wear a mask and mandates are put in place, then I sure hope you’ll keep your complaints to yourself. You will have refused to take action through your own choice when you had the chance.
