I'm writing in support of Ed Stafman for House District 62, because I consider Ed one of the most humane, sensible, savvy and committed people I have met in Montana for a long time.

I know him as a neighbor and a friend, as well as a person who has long supported the same sort of community efforts about which I care, including social justice and the wise management of public lands. He exudes a steady, unpretentious integrity, and behind his genial smile, his sense of humor, is a serious man who has thought about and worked for the betterment of communities for many years.

His commitment to coping with COVID-19 in our state through reliance on science, preparedness, and protection of health care for all individuals—these factors alone, in this difficult time, would win my vote. But there's much more: his concern about climate change, his determination to seek job-creating approaches to the shift to renewable energy, his views on tax fairness, and his qualities as a thoughtful listener, capable of collaborative work with people of differing views. Above all, and very simply, this: Ed Stafman is a good, good man. We'll be lucky to have his service in Helena.

David Quammen

Bozeman

