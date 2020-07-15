It’s painfully obvious who Republicans Greg Gianforte, Kristen Juras, Matt Rosendale and Troy Downing really care about. I hate to break the news, but it is not the citizens of Montana.
By attending a Donald Trump fundraiser in Big Sky last week with Donald Trump Jr., and his now COVID-positive girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, it is clear that they care only about themselves and the dysfunctional Trump family. While Gianforte was back in D.C., he felt it was perfectly appropriate to send his wife, Susan, to this fundraiser alongside his gubernatorial running mate, Juras, who posted a photo to Facebook -- their proud maskless faces just inches apart, standing behind Guilfoyle.
This behavior is code for “we are so special that we don’t have to follow the recommendations of the CDC, the WHO, or the state and county health officials” and “this ‘China virus’ can’t affect us, we have Republican immunity.”
Is this how our leaders should behave during a pandemic? Of course not. While I hear they are quarantining now and have canceled future in person fundraising events, their message of privilege and selfishness has already been sent loud and clear to all Montanans. Remember this in November.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.